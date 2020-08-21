Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $216.67

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $216.67 and traded as high as $221.00. Somero Enterprises shares last traded at $219.50, with a volume of 23,932 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Somero Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Somero Enterprises alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 226.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 216.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $125.46 million and a PE ratio of 6.01.

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-840 Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-22E Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, and the S-158 Laser Screed machines; and STS-11M Spreader, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software, the Somero Floor Levelness System, and the SP-16 Concrete Hose Line-Pulling and Placing System.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.