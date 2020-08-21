Short Interest in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Decreases By 53.8%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the July 15th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.0 days.
Shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile
