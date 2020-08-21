Short Interest in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Decreases By 53.8%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the July 15th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.0 days.

Shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

Get Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology alerts:

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated excavation machinery, integrated coal mining equipment, and coal mine transportation equipment. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment and Port Machinery.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.