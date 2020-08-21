Short Interest in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Drops By 26.4%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of CXSE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.53. 248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,014. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.25. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

