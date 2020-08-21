Short Interest in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Declines By 53.1%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the July 15th total of 58,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 231,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of USEG stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

