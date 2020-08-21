Short Interest in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) Increases By 140.0%

TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE TEAF opened at $11.40 on Friday. TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 128,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 36,355 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 42,884 shares during the last quarter.

