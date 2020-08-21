Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Expands By 143.4%

Seven & i Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 143.4% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUTNY opened at $2.85 on Friday. Seven & i has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Seven & i from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seven & i from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers retail services, such as asset management, inheritance and succession, mortgage loans, and installment-type products and insurance products; and wholesale services, including loans and financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.