Short Interest in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Decreases By 26.1%

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. 6,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $34.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFR. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

