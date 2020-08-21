Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Drops By 53.5%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the July 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FTA opened at $47.50 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05.

