Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Drops By 53.1%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the July 15th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $18.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTEGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

