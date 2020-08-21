Short Interest in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Decreases By 50.0%

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:YLDE opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $33.95.

