Short Interest in Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Increases By 87.2%

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the July 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

AVASF opened at $7.45 on Friday. Cielo has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cielo in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cielo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cielo in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cielo in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cielo in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

