Short Interest in BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Declines By 53.3%

BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTVCY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRITVIC PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRITVIC PLC/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of BRITVIC PLC/S stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. BRITVIC PLC/S has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $27.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

