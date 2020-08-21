Short Interest in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rises By 36.7%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the July 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

BNTX stock traded up $8.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.69. The stock had a trading volume of 97,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,057. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.29. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BioNTech will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.