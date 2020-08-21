Short Interest in Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Expands By 60.4%

Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the July 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AFLYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air France-KLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Air France-KLM stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($5.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($2.91). Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 208.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

