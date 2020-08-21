Short Interest in AeroGrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) Expands By 26.7%

AeroGrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the July 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AERO stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.88 million, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.77. AeroGrow International has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. AeroGrow International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 30.55%.

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and various countries in Europe. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

