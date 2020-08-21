Short Interest in AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Increases By 120.0%

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the July 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AACAY stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AACAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup cut shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

