Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Colin Cahill Sells 1,832 Shares

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Colin Cahill sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $100,851.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,494 shares in the company, valued at $467,594.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SWAV stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.82. 436,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,844. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 4.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 94.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 128.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SWAV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

