Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $104.84

Shares of Serica Energy Plc (LON:SQZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $104.84 and traded as high as $122.31. Serica Energy shares last traded at $117.20, with a volume of 69,425 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on SQZ shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Serica Energy from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $314.07 million and a P/E ratio of 5.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 117 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 104.83.

In other Serica Energy news, insider Malcolm Webb bought 1,535 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £1,888.05 ($2,468.36).

Serica Energy Company Profile (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

