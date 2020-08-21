Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $80.16

Serabi Gold PLC (LON:SRB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.16 and traded as high as $94.00. Serabi Gold shares last traded at $92.00, with a volume of 117,919 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serabi Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 80.23. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 million and a PE ratio of 18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Serabi Gold plc primarily engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold projects in Brazil and the United Kingdom. It also explores for copper deposits. The company's primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 50, 800 hectares; and the Coringa gold project covering an area of approximately 13, 000 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

