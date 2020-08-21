Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes $181,000 Position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 5,003.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 246,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 241,572 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Shares of SLG traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.23. 1,126,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,858. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.56. SL Green Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.73.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,969,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

