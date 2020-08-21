Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 429 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,630 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,195 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,063,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,202,000 after purchasing an additional 761,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,877,000 after purchasing an additional 318,072 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,732,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $746,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.72. 497,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,981. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.