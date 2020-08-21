Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 110.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $396,479.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total transaction of $918,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,041,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,243. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.88.

Shares of IPGP traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.44. The stock had a trading volume of 377,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 1.72. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $184.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.54 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

