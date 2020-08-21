Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $38.83. 1,598,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,523. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. Comerica’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Comerica in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.31.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

