Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 187.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LNC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.25. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $62.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

