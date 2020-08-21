Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 22,064 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,076,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210,804 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,706,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,142,000 after buying an additional 3,726,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,833,000 after buying an additional 5,027,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,689,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,300,000 after buying an additional 226,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,308,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,754,000 after buying an additional 612,936 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.40. 155,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,658,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 3.31. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.54 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

