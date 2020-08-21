Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 485.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $191,400.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $349,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,380. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $982.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.