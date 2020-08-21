Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,682 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,599,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,234 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Centurylink by 136.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,712,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,596,000 after buying an additional 9,061,818 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,772,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,451,000 after purchasing an additional 471,162 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,998,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,606,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,046,000 after buying an additional 266,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTL traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,947,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Centurylink had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

