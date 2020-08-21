Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,295 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $387,423,000 after purchasing an additional 301,918 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,274,887 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $377,686,000 after purchasing an additional 87,720 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,143,287 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $309,575,000 after purchasing an additional 504,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,636,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $98,472,000 after purchasing an additional 191,533 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,281 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $94,878,000 after purchasing an additional 71,537 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.99. 62,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,671. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.07, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.13.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

