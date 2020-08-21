Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,560 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 697,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $3,036,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.15. 1,310,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,623. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

