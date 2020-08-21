Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $444,000 in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 312.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,240,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,741. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.