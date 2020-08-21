Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $347,000 in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 962.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,277.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

