Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $346,000 in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 115.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 478,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,032. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

