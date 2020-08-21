Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $282,000 in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 5.0% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,377 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 163,563 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. National-Oilwell Varco’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.49.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

