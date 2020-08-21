Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,339 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,599,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,941,000 after purchasing an additional 145,208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,022 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,575,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,392,000 after acquiring an additional 463,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,105,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,750,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,243,000 after acquiring an additional 186,580 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $43.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,496. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.95. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,420 shares of company stock worth $1,169,288 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

