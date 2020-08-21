Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 194.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,718,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $549,677,000 after acquiring an additional 252,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,935,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,160,000 after acquiring an additional 110,526 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 476.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,169,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,741,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,847,000 after acquiring an additional 107,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,401,000 after acquiring an additional 463,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

JNPR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CSFB reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $167,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

