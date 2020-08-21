Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,859 American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,859 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,457 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 94.6% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 2,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 107.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded American Airlines Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. 251,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,424,792. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.92 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

