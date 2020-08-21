Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 581.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 82,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 70,482 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 82.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 28,630 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $18.00. 1,469,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,948. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.