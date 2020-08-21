Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,282 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Assurant by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Assurant by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIZ traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.03. 264,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,590. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.68 and its 200-day moving average is $110.16.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

