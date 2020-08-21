SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.06

SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 8333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SECOM LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company provides online security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems.

