Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Rayonier Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Rayonier in a report issued on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Rayonier’s FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.49 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RYN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

NYSE:RYN opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.36 and a beta of 0.93. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $33.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rayonier by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,525,000 after acquiring an additional 774,802 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Rayonier by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,359,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,406,000 after purchasing an additional 941,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rayonier by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,269,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,987,000 after purchasing an additional 112,405 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,161,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,459,000 after purchasing an additional 156,946 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,056,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,987,000 after purchasing an additional 337,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes purchased 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,014.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,360,926.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

