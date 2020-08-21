Scotiabank Lowers American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target to $2.25

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.