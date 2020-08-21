Scotiabank Increases Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$2.25

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Firstegy raised Paramount Resources from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$1.65 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.00.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$3.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.32. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

