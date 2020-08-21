Scotiabank Increases Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to $0.60

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $0.50 to $0.60 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crew Energy from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reissued a sell rating and issued a $0.30 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $0.25 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Crew Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.39.

Shares of CWEGF opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

