Santos Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:STO)

Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th.

Santos has a 52 week low of A$2.73 ($1.95) and a 52 week high of A$9.07 ($6.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is A$5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

