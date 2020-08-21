Santos Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:STO)

Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th.
Santos has a 52 week low of A$2.73 ($1.95) and a 52 week high of A$9.07 ($6.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is A$5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70.
