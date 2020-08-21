Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their neutral rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,100 ($66.68) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASC. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.60) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Investec raised shares of ASOS to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,582 ($46.83) to GBX 4,820 ($63.01) in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.22) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASOS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,396.71 ($57.48).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 4,975 ($65.04) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 33.04 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,931 ($51.39). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,700.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,889.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

