salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $235.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $220.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cfra increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.36.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $209.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.63 and a 200-day moving average of $174.92. The company has a market capitalization of $183.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1,163.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $210.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $111,161.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,485.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 759,912 shares of company stock worth $143,843,531. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after buying an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after buying an additional 216,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,155,485,000 after buying an additional 632,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.