salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total value of $3,070,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,603,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,601,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.51, for a total value of $2,902,650.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total value of $5,844,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $2,900,250.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total value of $3,038,550.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.41, for a total value of $2,961,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $3,040,500.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.90, for a total value of $2,893,500.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $3,019,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.07, for a total value of $2,896,050.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $2,812,050.00.

CRM opened at $209.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.92. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $210.11. The company has a market capitalization of $184.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,163.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. OTR Global cut salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. AXA increased its position in salesforce.com by 13.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

