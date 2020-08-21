salesforce.com, inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of salesforce.com in a report released on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. OTR Global lowered salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.08.

Shares of CRM opened at $209.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $210.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.92. The firm has a market cap of $184.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,163.94, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,823 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,849,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total value of $1,033,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,735,727.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total value of $3,070,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 759,912 shares of company stock worth $143,843,531 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

