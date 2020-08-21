Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SACH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Sachem Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. 29,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,361. Sachem Capital has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sachem Capital by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

