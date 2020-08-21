RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €38.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €38.50 ($45.29) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €32.81 ($38.60).

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of RWE stock opened at €32.50 ($38.24) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.53. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.